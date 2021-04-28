Mass. health officials announce 1,392 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,392 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 643,428 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,321 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.71 percent, holding from the percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 12 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,227 statewide.

A total of 594 people are currently hospitalized and 153 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85 percent of the 6,958,240 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,436,087 state residents are fully vaccinated.

