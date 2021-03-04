Mass. health officials announce 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,410 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 554,630 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,763 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.75 dropping .07 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 42 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,967 statewide.

Seven hundred and forty-one people are currently hospitalized and 168 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 80 percent of the 2,399,100 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)