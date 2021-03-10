Mass. health officials announce 1,413 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,413 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 562,394 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 26,135 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.77 rising .03 percent from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 53 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,176 statewide.

Six hundred and eighty-nine people are currently hospitalized and 183 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.4 percent of the 2,680,940 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 784,789 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,504,144 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

