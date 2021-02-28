Mass. health officials announce 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths, 7-day positivity rate falls to 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,428 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 550,302 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 30,062 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.73 fell .12 percent from Saturday’s report.

A total of 52 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,796 statewide.

Seven hundred and sixty people are currently hospitalized and 183 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

