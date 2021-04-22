Mass. health officials announce 1,431 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths with a positivity rate of 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,431 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 636,476 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 31,215 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.00 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.14 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of 17 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,168 statewide.

A total of 645 people are currently hospitalized and 158 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.5 percent of the 6,465,170 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,180,197 state residents are fully vaccinated.

