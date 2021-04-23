Mass. health officials announce 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths with a positivity rate of 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,452 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 637,928 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 30,262 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.03 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.00 percent that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 13 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,181 statewide.

A total of 644 people are currently hospitalized and 156 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.4 percent of the 6,522,150 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,232,061 state residents are fully vaccinated.

