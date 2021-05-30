BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 146 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 661,115 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 6,702 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .66 percent, dropping from the .69 percentage that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 4 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,508 statewide.

A total of 236 people are currently hospitalized and 74 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.3 percent of the 9,177,740 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,653,148 state residents are fully vaccinated.

