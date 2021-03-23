Mass. health officials announce 1,476 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,476 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 582,159 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,006 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate rose to 2.2 percent, rising .02 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 20 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,578 statewide.

Six hundred and eight people are currently hospitalized and 148 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.3 percent of the 3,455,740 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,110,629 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

