Mass. health officials announce 1,480 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2.2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,480 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 530,735 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 45,833 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.19 percent rose .02 percent from Sunday’s report.

A total of 32 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,208 statewide.

One thousand, one hundred and seven people are currently hospitalized and 286 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of Feb. 10, 8,223 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 6,772, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,482. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,350 confirmed cases.

