Mass. health officials announce 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,495 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 557,802 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,190 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.79 falling .03 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 52 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,044 statewide.

Six hundred and eighty-seven people are currently hospitalized and 176 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.2 percent of the 2,428,550 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 679,369 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,390,259 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

