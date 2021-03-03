Mass. health officials announce 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,553 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 553,220 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 28,550 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.82 holding steady from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 66 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,925 statewide.

Seven hundred and fifty-five people are currently hospitalized and 173 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 81.3 percent of the 2,298,600 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)