Mass. health officials announce 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,566 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday

A total of 609,533 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 34,652 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.5 percent, falling .14 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 12 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,993 statewide.

Seven hundred and twenty-five people are currently hospitalized and 169 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.2 percent of the 4,775,880 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,530,080 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

