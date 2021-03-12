Mass. health officials announce 1,577 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,577 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 565,560 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,858 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.77 rising .05 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 29 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,247 statewide.

Six hundred and forty-one people are currently hospitalized and 170 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.2 percent of the 2,804,850 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 853,433 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,563,347 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)