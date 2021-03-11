Mass. health officials announce 1,589 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,589 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 563,983 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,901 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.72 rising .05 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 42 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,218 statewide.

Six hundred and eighty people are currently hospitalized and 176 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.6 percent of the 2,781,490 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 819,559 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,533,849 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

