Mass. health officials announce 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,640 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 572,278 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,387 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate rose to 1.92, rising .06 percent from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 44 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,399 statewide.

Six hundred and twenty people are currently hospitalized and 158 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.3 percent of the 3,095,810 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 972,103 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

