Mass. health officials announce 1,677 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,677 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 556,307 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,382 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.82 rising .07 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 25 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,992 statewide.

Seven hundred and sixteen people are currently hospitalized and 180 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 82.9 percent of the 2,420,360 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 650,411 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,355,389 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

