Mass. health officials announce 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,678 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 579,580 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,113 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate fell to 1.95, falling .04 percent from Saturday’s report.

A total of 33 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,531 statewide.

Five hundred and eighty people are currently hospitalized and 144 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 90.3 percent of the 3,232,930 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,069,768 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)