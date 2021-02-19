Mass. health officials announce 1,679 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,679 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 536,506 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 37,210 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.1 percent dropped 0.1 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 36 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,409 statewide.

Nine hundred and ninety people are currently hospitalized and 258 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

