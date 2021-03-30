Mass. health officials announce 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 2.6 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,683 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 595,925 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 31,428 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.55 percent, rising .18 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 18 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,808 statewide.

Seven hundred and eleven people are currently hospitalized and 172 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.7 percent of the 4,063,570 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,302,605 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)