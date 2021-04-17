Mass. health officials announce 1,694 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.15 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,694 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 630,206 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 34,682 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.15 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.28 percent that was reported on Friday.

A total of 10 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,110 statewide.

A total of 693 people are currently hospitalized and 169 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.1 percent of the 5,821,640 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,001,751 state residents are fully vaccinated.

