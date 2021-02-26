Mass. health officials announce 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,734 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 547,358 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 30,983 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.90 rose .05 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 46 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,703 statewide.

Eight hundred and seven people are currently hospitalized and 211 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

