Mass. health officials announce 1,788 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,788 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 543,696 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 33,332 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.89 holding steady from Monday’s report.

A total of 60 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,624 statewide.

Eight hundred and seventy-five people are currently hospitalized and 219 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

