BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 179 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday in a report that included two days worth of data following the Memorial Day holiday.

A total of 661,294 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 5,918 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .68 percent, rising from the .66 percentage that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 12 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,520 statewide.

A total of 225 people are currently hospitalized and 77 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.7 percent of the 9,177,740 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,672,088 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)