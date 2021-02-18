Mass. health officials announce 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,803 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 534,827 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 38,666 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.13 percent dropped .07 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 61 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,373 statewide.

One thousand, and twenty-nine people are currently hospitalized and 271 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of Feb. 17, 6,468 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 5,433, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 4,374. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 954 confirmed cases.

