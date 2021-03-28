Mass. health officials announce 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths, 7-day positivity rate falls to 2.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,817 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 592,778 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 30,772 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.28 percent, falling .07 percent from Saturday’s report

A total of 29 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,775 statewide.

Six hundred and fifty-seven people are currently hospitalized and 141 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 89.4 percent of the 3,768,860 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,253,133 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

