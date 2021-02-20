Mass. health officials announce 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,679 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 538,328 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 36,316 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.02 percent dropped 0.08 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 53 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,462 statewide.

Nine hundred and seventy people are currently hospitalized and 246 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

