Mass. health officials announce 1,831 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,831 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 619,885 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 36,466 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.2 percent, falling from the mark of 2.3 percent that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 8 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,042 statewide.

A total of 698 people are currently hospitalized and 172 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.5 percent of the 5,202,860 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,765,666 state residents are fully vaccinated.

