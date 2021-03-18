Mass. health officials announce 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.9 percent

The Department of Public Health reported 1,857 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 574,135 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,630 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate rose to 1.93, rising .01 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 27 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,426 statewide.

Five hundred and ninety-four people are currently hospitalized and 164 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.9 percent of the 3,221,320 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 997,049 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

