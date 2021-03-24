Mass. health officials announce 1,865 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,865 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 584,024 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,374 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate held at 2.2 percent.

A total of 54 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,632 statewide.

Six hundred and twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 147 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.5 percent of the 3,517,870 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,136,733 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

