Mass. health officials announce 188 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths with a positivity rate of .9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 188 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 659,721 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 9,804 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .92 percent, falling from the .93 percentage that was reported on Sunday.

A total of two new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,465 statewide.

A total of 258 people are currently hospitalized and 71 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.3 percent of the 8,842,020 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,454,126 state residents are fully vaccinated.

