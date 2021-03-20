Mass. health officials announce 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,880 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 577,902 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 26,433 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate fell to 1.99 rising .02 percent from Friday’s report.

A total of 29 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,498 statewide.

Five hundred and eighty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 152 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 88.7 percent of the 3,229,420 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,045,167 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

