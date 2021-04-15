Mass. health officials announce 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,884 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 626,550 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,478 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.30 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.39 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of 5 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,087 statewide.

A total of 710 people are currently hospitalized and 162 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.8 percent of the 5,631,560 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,916,830 state residents are fully vaccinated.

