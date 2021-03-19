Mass. health officials announce 1,887 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 2 percent

The Department of Public Health reported 1,887 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 576,022 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,986 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate rose to 2.01, rising .08 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 43 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,469 statewide.

Five hundred and eighty-six people are currently hospitalized and 157 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.1 percent of the 3,221,520 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,023,968 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

