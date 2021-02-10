Mass. health officials announce 1,920 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 3 percent

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,920 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 521,045 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 52,372 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.82 percent dropped 0.14 percent from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 82 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,903 statewide.

One thousand, three hundred and fifty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 309 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of February 10, 8,223 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 6,772, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,482. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,350 confirmed cases.

