Mass. health officials announce 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,928 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 545,624 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 32,117 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.85 dropped .04 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 33 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,657 statewide.

Eight hundred and fifty-three people are currently hospitalized and 221 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

