Mass. health officials announce 1,938 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.3 percent

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,938 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 613,763 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,149 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.29 percent, falling .17 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 8 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,022 statewide.

Seven hundred and thirty-five people are currently hospitalized and 176 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.2 percent of the 5,052,940 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,617,249 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

