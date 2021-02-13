Mass. health officials announce 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,949 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 527,435 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 46,413 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.4 percent dropped 0.15 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 65 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,116 statewide.

One thousand, one hundred and forty-nine people are currently hospitalized and 291 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of February 10, 8,223 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 6,772, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,482. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,350 confirmed cases.

