Mass. health officials announce 195 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths with a positivity rate of .9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 195 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 659,916 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 9,034 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .93 percent, rising from the .92 percentage that was reported on Monday.

A total of 10 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,475 statewide.

A total of 248 people are currently hospitalized and 74 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.2 percent of the 8,893,750 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,482,660 state residents are fully vaccinated.

