Mass. health officials announce 1,962 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,962 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 628,512 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,100 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.28 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.30 percent that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 13 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,100 statewide.

A total of 699 people are currently hospitalized and 164 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.1 percent of the 5,784,700 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,957,581 state residents are fully vaccinated.

