Mass. health officials announce 1,963 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 3.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,963 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 502,378 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 67,650 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 3.44 percent has decreased 0.09 percent from Monday’s report

A total of 45 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,362 statewide.

One thousand, six hundred and thirty-one people are currently hospitalized and 353 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of January 27, 11,433 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 10,337, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 8,520. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,312 confirmed cases.

