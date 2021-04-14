Mass. health officials announce 2,004 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,004 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 624,666 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,786 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.39 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.4 percent that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 14 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,082 statewide.

A total of 711 people are currently hospitalized and 159 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86 percent of the 5,511,370 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,875,316 state residents are fully vaccinated.

