BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 203 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 660,969 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 6,892 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .69 percent, dropping from the .74 percentage that was reported on Friday.

A total of 9 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,504 statewide.

A total of 236 people are currently hospitalized and 73 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85 percent of the 9,177,740 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,632,592 state residents are fully vaccinated.

