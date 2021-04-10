Mass. health officials announce 2,107 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 2,107 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 618,054 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,847 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.3 percent, falling from the mark of 2.38 percent that was reported on Friday.

A total of 3 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,034 statewide.

A total of 685 people are currently hospitalized and 178 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85 percent of the 5,202,860 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,727,001 state residents are fully vaccinated.

