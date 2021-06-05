BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced 216 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 662,028 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 4,486 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.56 percent, dropping from the 0.57 percentage that was reported on Friday.

A total of 4 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,544 statewide.

A total of 181 people are currently hospitalized and 65 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.4 percent of the 9,333,640 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,810,562 state residents are fully vaccinated.

