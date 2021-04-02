Mass. health officials announce 2,160 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 2.6 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,160 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 602,792 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 33,424 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.55 percent, rising .06 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 32 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,908 statewide.

Seven hundred and five people are currently hospitalized and 160 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.8 percent of the 4,351,410 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,409,402 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)