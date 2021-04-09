Mass. health officials announce 2,184 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 2,184 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 615,947 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 39,331 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.38 percent, climbing from the mark of 2.29 percent that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 9 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,031 statewide.

A total of 711 people are currently hospitalized and 174 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.3 percent of the 5,120,960 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,676,961 state residents are fully vaccinated.

