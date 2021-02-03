Mass. health officials announce 2,186 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 3.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,186 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 504,564 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 64,431 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 3.30 percent has decreased 0.14 percent from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 53 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,415 statewide.

One thousand, six hundred and thirty-five people are currently hospitalized and 335 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of February 3, 9,817 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 8,504, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 7,001. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,823 confirmed cases.

