Mass. health officials announce 2,213 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,231 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 523,258 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 50,344 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.65 percent dropped 0.17 percent from Wednesday’s report.

A total of 61 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,964 statewide.

One thousand, three hundred and thirteen people are currently hospitalized and 304 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of February 10, 8,223 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 6,772, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,482. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,350 confirmed cases.

