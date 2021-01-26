Mass. health officials announce 2,215 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 4.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,215 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 481,617 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 85,395 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 4.77 percent has decreased .05 percent from Monday’s report

A total of 41 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 13,930 statewide.

One thousand, nine hundred and fifty-one people are currently hospitalized and 431 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

As of January 20, 14,574 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 13,575, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 11,078. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 2,797 confirmed cases.

