Mass. health officials announce 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,252 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 598,177 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 31,911 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.53 percent, dropping .02 percent from Tuesday’s report.

A total of 36 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,844 statewide.

Six hundred and ninety people are currently hospitalized and 169 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.6 percent of the 4,201,960 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,335,709 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

